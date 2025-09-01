Assam CM distributes seed capital to 15,671 women under entrepreneurship scheme

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 1 distributed cheques to 15,671 self-help group members in Patharkandi, Karimganj district, as part of the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA). The programme was held at Mundamala playground in Sribhumi.

The scheme, aimed at supporting over 35 lakh women across Assam, provides seed capital for income-generating activities in agriculture, livestock, handloom, and allied sectors. Each beneficiary received Rs 10,000 in the first phase.

“The beneficiaries can use the funds for any productive activity on their own or collectively with other women in self-help groups to run commercial activities. The fund can also be used by a member of the beneficiary's family for business,” Sarma said while addressing the gathering.

He added that the initiative will progress in stages. A government survey next year will assess how the initial funds are used. Women who invest the first instalment productively will qualify for the second instalment of Rs 25,000, half of which will be covered by the state and the rest by banks. A third instalment of Rs 50,000 will follow, bringing the total to Rs 85,000 per beneficiary.

The Chief Minister urged women not to divert the funds to non-productive purposes. “On positive utilisation of the fund, the government will give another instalment of seed capital,” he said, assuring full support for those committed to entrepreneurship.

Sarma also announced that financial incentives under Orunodoi 3.0 will roll out from September 17. Beneficiaries will receive Rs 1,250 per month along with an additional Rs 250 subsidy for LPG cylinders. From November, the government plans to provide rice, sugar, and salt at subsidised rates.

Highlighting other initiatives, Sarma mentioned the Nijut Moina scheme and a proposed stipend of Rs 300 per month for HSLC students to ensure nutritious food intake.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Kaushik Rai, Animal Husbandry Minister Krishnendu Paul, MP Kripanath Malla, MLAs Vijay Malakar, Siddique Ahmed, Kamalakhya De Purkayastha, and Mission Director of the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission Kuntal Moni Sarma Bordoloi were among the dignitaries present.