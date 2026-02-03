Assam CM distributes seed capital to over 30,000 women in Bihpuria; inaugurates Rs 11crore mini stadium

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presided over a major public event in Narayanpur, within the Bihpuria Legislative Assembly Constituency, where he distributed seed capital to thousands of women to bolster entrepreneurship in the region. This initiative is part of the Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA), Assam's flagship scheme for empowering women-led businesses. The event reflected the state's ongoing commitment to fostering economic opportunities for women.

During the meeting, 30,881 women each received Rs 10,000 in seed capital to support entrepreneurial activities and help start or expand their businesses. The large-scale distribution highlights the government’s intent to reach as many aspiring entrepreneurs as possible in one of Assam’s key constituencies. Beneficiaries from diverse backgrounds can utilise the support for ventures ranging from small-scale retail to traditional crafts and services, ensuring the scheme's benefits are widespread and inclusive.

With this latest disbursal, the total number of women entrepreneurs supported under MMUA has reached 25,83,823 across 104 Assembly constituencies in Assam. The initiative demonstrates the government’s systematic approach to economic upliftment through direct financial support to women. The growing number of self-reliant women now contributes to local economies, creates jobs, and inspires others to pursue entrepreneurship.

The MMUA aims to facilitate self-reliance and create sustainable livelihoods for women throughout the state. By providing seed capital, the scheme reduces financial barriers and promotes greater participation of women in grassroots economic activities. It also encourages networking among women entrepreneurs, fostering a supportive ecosystem for knowledge sharing and mentorship. These efforts are crucial in building confidence and resilience among beneficiaries.

In addition to the financial distribution, Sarma virtually inaugurated the Pichala Krira Sanstha Mini Stadium at Tatibahar, constructed at a cost of Rs 11 crore. This new facility is designed to improve local sports infrastructure and create enhanced training opportunities for young athletes from the region. The stadium is equipped to host various sporting events and is expected to become a hub for nurturing local talent.

The mini stadium is anticipated to serve as a venue for competitions and training camps. By investing in sports facilities, the government recognizes the importance of physical development and community engagement for the youth. The project is expected to inspire greater participation in sports, promote healthy lifestyles, and provide a platform for aspiring athletes to excel at district and state levels.

The state government underscored its commitment to both women’s economic empowerment and the development of grassroots-level sports infrastructure during the programme. The coordination of these two initiatives at a single event reflects a broader strategy of holistic community development. By integrating support for entrepreneurship and sports, the government aims to address multiple aspects of social progress.

Stakeholders and attendees at the event noted the dual focus on entrepreneurship and athletic development as a significant step towards inclusive growth in the region. The initiatives launched on this occasion are positioned to generate both immediate and long-term benefits for women and young people in Bihpuria and the wider area. As these programmes expand, they are expected to contribute to a more vibrant and equitable society, setting a positive example for other regions to follow.