Assam CM distributes seed fund to 16,395 women entrepreneurs under MMUA in Bokajan

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ceremonially distributed Rs 10,000 each as financial assistance to 16,395 women entrepreneurs under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) in Bokajan Legislative Assembly Constituency on Tuesday, February 24.

The initiative aims to strengthen financial independence and promote self-reliance among women across the state. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted that more than 28.61 lakh women beneficiaries across 115 Assembly constituencies have already been empowered under the scheme.

Describing women as the backbone of families and communities, Sarma said that empowering women economically leads to stronger households and a more resilient society. The seed fund distribution under MMUA is part of the government’s broader effort to encourage women-led entrepreneurship and sustainable livelihoods in Assam.

The programme in Bokajan reflected the growing momentum of the state’s women empowerment drive, reinforcing the message that financially empowered women contribute significantly to Assam’s overall growth and development.