Assam CM distributes seed fund to over 24,000 nari-preneurs under MMUA in West Goalpara



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 1, distributed Rs 10,000 as seed capital to 24,478 women entrepreneurs under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) at a programme held in West Goalpara. The initiative aims to promote women-led entrepreneurship and strengthen financial self-reliance at the grassroots level.

Addressing a massive gathering, the Chief Minister reiterated the state government’s commitment to empowering women through targeted financial and institutional support. He said the MMUA scheme is designed to help women start and scale small enterprises, contributing to household incomes as well as the local economy.

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On the occasion, Sarma also laid the foundation stone of the Sub-Divisional Office in West Goalpara to bolster administrative outreach. Additionally, he dedicated a newly developed swimming pool and cricket pavilion at D.N. Singh Stadium, initiatives expected to enhance sports infrastructure and provide better facilities for young athletes in the region.

The programme marked a significant step towards inclusive development by combining women’s economic empowerment, improved governance, and promotion of sports at the district level.