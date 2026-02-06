Assam CM distributes seed fund under MMUA to women entrepreneurs in Dergaon and Titabar
Assam CM distributed seed funds to women entrepreneurs under the MMUA scheme in Dergaon and Titabar. The initiative aims to empower women and promote economic growth in the region.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 6, distributed Rs 10,000 seed fund to women beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) in Dergaon and Titabar Assembly constituencies.
In Dergaon LAC, 31,895 women received the seed capital, aimed at helping them start or expand small income-generating activities. The support is intended to help women move towards financial independence through self-employment.
In Titabar, the Chief Minister distributed the same assistance to 35,461 women entrepreneurs, encouraging them to strengthen their livelihoods and small businesses.
With the latest distribution, a total of 27,77,899 women across 111 Assembly constituencies in Assam have received seed capital under the MMUA scheme. The programme is part of the state government’s effort to support women at the grassroots level and promote self-reliance through entrepreneurship.
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