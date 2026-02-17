Assam CM distributes welfare cheques in Diphu, announces enhanced aid for Karbi priests

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 17 distributed cheques to beneficiaries under key welfare and empowerment schemes at KASA Stadium in Diphu, reinforcing the state government’s focus on cultural preservation and youth self-reliance in the hill districts.

In a significant initiative aimed at supporting traditional Karbi priests, locally referred to as Cruisers of Arim Barim, the Chief Minister handed over financial assistance to 7,298 beneficiaries present at the event. He assured that the remaining eligible beneficiaries would receive their dues before the forthcoming Assembly elections. Announcing an enhancement of the scheme, Sarma said that from next year, the annual assistance for these traditional priests will be increased to ₹12,000 per year.

On the economic empowerment front, the Chief Minister distributed initial seed capital cheques of ₹75,000 each to selected beneficiaries under the Chief Minister Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CM-AA) 2.0. He informed that the remaining ₹25,000 would be directly transferred to beneficiaries’ bank accounts upon completion of a mandatory three-day training programme within their respective districts.

The government has set an ambitious target to expand the scheme to 10 lakh beneficiaries from next year, with approximately 8,000 beneficiaries proposed per Assembly constituency. At Tuesday’s programme, 457 beneficiaries from West Karbi Anglong, 1,000 from Karbi Anglong and 487 from Dima Hasao received assistance, highlighting the scheme’s targeted outreach in the hill districts.

The event was attended by Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Tuliram Ronghang, Member of Parliament Amarsing Tisso, Karbi Recho Longsing Ronghang, Hemari Aso Rabi Sing Teron, Assam Cabinet Minister Nandita Gorlosa, senior KAAC officials, former MP Dr. Jayanta Rongpi, and Padma Shri awardees Prof. Rongbong Terang, Dhaneshwar Engti and Pokhila Lekhthepi, among others.

A large number of beneficiaries from Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao and West Karbi Anglong, along with members of the public, were present at the event.

The initiatives underscore the state government’s stated commitment to safeguarding indigenous traditions while simultaneously promoting entrepreneurship and financial independence among youth in Assam’s hill districts.