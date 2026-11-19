As Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI grabs global attention, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has drawn a playful parallel with Guwahati, comparing the city’s transformation to unlocking upgrades and bonus levels in the popular gaming franchise.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, “GTA VI may be launching today, but Guwahati is busy unlocking its own upgrades and bonus levels. And trust us it's going to be epic.”

The remark comes as GTA VI launches in India, ending more than 13 years of anticipation since GTA V was released in September 2013.

Rockstar Games' latest instalment is set in the fictional Vice City, inspired by Miami, Florida, and follows two central characters, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. The game is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, while a PC release date has not yet been announced.

GTA VI has generated massive commercial expectations, with estimated pre-order revenue of USD 1.1 billion, according to Sensor Tower. The Standard Edition is priced at Rs 5,999 in India, while the Ultimate Edition costs Rs 7,499.

The game features an expanded open-world environment, enhanced AI interactions, revamped police mechanics and a range of new features, adding to expectations surrounding one of the most anticipated releases in gaming history.