Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on September 25 met with a delegation of corporators from Telangana's Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at Guwahati's Lok Sewa Bhawan as part of their study tour of Assam.

The chief minister on his official X handle informed that the delegation is in the city to study the state's efforts on sustainable urban living.

He wrote, "Had a very good exchange of views with a delegation from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. They are in Guwahati to study our efforts on sustainable urban living."

Welcoming the delegation, the Assam CM engaged in discussions on various civic issues related to urban governance.

During the meeting, CM Sarma shared Guwahati's experiences in managing legacy waste, improving civic amenities, and solid waste management.

Meanwhile, the corporators expressed their satisfaction with the visit, stating they had gained valuable insights into urban governance from Guwahati Municipal Corporation's practices.

Furthermore, CM Sarma conveyed his goodwill to the approximately 60 corporators, who represented BJP, Congress, and BRS, and sent his greetings to the people of Telangana through them.

(With inputs from agencies)