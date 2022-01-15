GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday extended his greetings on Army Day and said that the Indian Army is an epitome of courage and determination.

The CM highlighted that soldiers defend our nation and stand at the forefront of humanitarian and relief work.

Saluting the brave personnel he tweeted, “An epitome of courage and determination, the Indian Army defends our nation and stands at the forefront of humanitarian and relief work.

Salute to our brave personnel, who put their lives on the line to defend our freedom, on #IndianArmyDay.”

As India is celebrating Indian Army Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrains and are at the forefront of helping fellow citizens during a humanitarian crisis.

"Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrains and are at the forefront of helping fellow citizens during humanitarian crisis, including natural disasters. India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas as well," PM Modi tweeted.

Army Day is observed every year on January 15 to celebrate the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army - Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa. The position was taken over on January 15, 1949, from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.

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