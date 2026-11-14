Assam CM extends Children’s Day wishes, says children’s aspirations remain a priority
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended Children’s Day greetings to the state’s children. He said their happiness, dreams and aspirations must guide the government’s development efforts.
Advertisement
Story highlights
- Sarma extended love and best wishes to children across the state
- He shared his message through a post on social platform X
- Government efforts span educational spaces as well as recreational facilities
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 14 extended his greetings to children on the occasion of Children’s Day, emphasising the need to place their happiness, dreams and aspirations at the centre of the state’s development efforts.
In a post on X, Sarma said the government was working to provide every child in Assam with a stronger foundation and a brighter future, from classrooms to playgrounds.
“The happiness, dreams and aspirations of our children must always remain at the heart of everything we do,” the Chief Minister wrote, extending his love and best wishes to children on the occasion.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today