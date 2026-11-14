Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 14 extended his greetings to children on the occasion of Children’s Day, emphasising the need to place their happiness, dreams and aspirations at the centre of the state’s development efforts.

In a post on X, Sarma said the government was working to provide every child in Assam with a stronger foundation and a brighter future, from classrooms to playgrounds.

“The happiness, dreams and aspirations of our children must always remain at the heart of everything we do,” the Chief Minister wrote, extending his love and best wishes to children on the occasion.