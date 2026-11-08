Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended Diwali greetings and expressed gratitude to security personnel who remain away from their families while performing their duties during the festival.

In a post on X, Sarma said that while Diwali is a time for families to come together, personnel serving the nation often have to stay away from their loved ones to ensure the safety and security of others.

He acknowledged their commitment and the sacrifices made by their families, stating that the personnel stand beside him every day and put service to the nation before celebrations at home.

“Grateful to them and their families for this sacrifice. They are my family too,” the Chief Minister wrote, tagging the CRPF and Assam Police in his post.