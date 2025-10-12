Assam CM extends financial support to renowned flutist Dipak Sarma for medical treatment

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma provided financial assistance to Dipak Sarma for his ongoing medical treatment.

The Chief Minister’s Office released a cheque of Rs 5,00,000 from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Assam in Sarma’s favour to aid his ongoing medical care. The cheque, issued by the State Bank of India, Assam Secretariat Branch.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma said, “Dipak Sarma is a valuable asset to Assam. Our prayers are with him, and we hope for his speedy recovery. We urge everyone to join us in wishing him good health and strength during this time.”

Dipak Sarma had earlier sought public support on January 18, 2023, through a Facebook post, detailing his requirement for a costly liver repair operation. In his post, he mentioned that he was recovering in Hyderabad but needed financial assistance to continue treatment. He shared his Google Pay and SBI account details for contributions, expressing hope to return to music: “I am sure that I can again take my flute in my hand. With your kind monetary support, I hope to play my flute again.”

Widely admired for his mastery of the flute, Dipak Sarma has been undergoing medical treatment, and the Chief Minister’s intervention aims to alleviate the financial burden, enabling him to focus on recovery and eventually resume his musical journey.