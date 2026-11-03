Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 3 extended his greetings to the doctors, faculty members, staff, students and alumni of Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh, on the institution's Foundation Day.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister acknowledged the institution's contribution to healthcare in Assam and said AMCH had grown over the years in terms of infrastructure, patient care and medical facilities.

He expressed hope that the institution would continue to serve the people of Assam with dedication and improve its healthcare services in the years ahead.

The Chief Minister also described AMCH as an institution with a legacy of medical excellence and conveyed his best wishes to the entire AMCH community on the occasion.