Assam CM extends greetings on Senior Citizens Day, reaffirms support for elderly
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma greeted senior citizens on Senior Citizens Day and highlighted their contribution to society. He said the government would continue measures to support elderly people with dignity, care and welfare across Assam.
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Story highlights
- Sarma praised older people for their wisdom, sacrifice and social contribution
- He said the government wants them to live with dignity and care
- The message was shared through a post on social media platform X
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended greetings to senior citizens on Senior Citizens Day, highlighting their wisdom, sacrifices and contribution to society.
In a post on social media platform X, Sarma said the state government remains committed to ensuring that senior citizens live with dignity, care and support.
He highlighted government initiatives, including special leave for government employees to take care of their ageing parents, while reaffirming the government's commitment to strengthening welfare measures for senior citizens across Assam.
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