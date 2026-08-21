Assam CM extends greetings on Senior Citizens Day, reaffirms support for elderly

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended greetings to senior citizens on Senior Citizens Day, highlighting their wisdom, sacrifices and contribution to society.

In a post on social media platform X, Sarma said the state government remains committed to ensuring that senior citizens live with dignity, care and support.

He highlighted government initiatives, including special leave for government employees to take care of their ageing parents, while reaffirming the government's commitment to strengthening welfare measures for senior citizens across Assam.