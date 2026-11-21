Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has extended his warm greetings to the Tai Khamti community on the occasion of Poi Pee Mau Tai, the traditional New Year festival of the community, celebrated mainly in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh.

In his message, Sarma wished happiness, peace and prosperity to every household, saying the celebration of heritage, traditions and togetherness reflects the rich cultural legacy of the Tai Khamti community. He also expressed hope that the community’s cultural heritage would continue to flourish.

Poi Pee Mau Tai marks the beginning of a new year according to the traditional Tai lunar calendar. The festival symbolises renewal, peace and community bonding, while also playing an important role in preserving the Tai Khamti language, literature, music, traditional games and customs.

The celebrations typically span three days and feature prayers at monasteries and pagodas, lamp lighting, processions, traditional dances, music, cultural competitions, exhibitions, community feasts and sporting events.

The festival also showcases the community’s traditional attire, crafts and cultural practices, reflecting its rich heritage and identity.

Sarma’s greetings highlighted the importance of preserving indigenous traditions and celebrating the cultural diversity of the region.