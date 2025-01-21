Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his warm greetings to the people of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Manipur on the occasion of their 54th Foundation Day. Marking this significant milestone, CM Sarma took to social media platform X, sharing, "Best wishes to the sisters and brothers of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Manipur on their 54th Foundation Day. Blessed with natural abundance and warm-hearted people, our sisterly States truly represent the best of Ashtalakshmi. Prayers for the continued growth of all the States."





Best wishes to the sisters and brothers of Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur on their 54th Foundation Day.



Blessed with natural abundance and warm hearted people, our sisterly States truly represent the best of Ashtalakshmi.



Prayers for the continued growth of all the States. pic.twitter.com/7tAHbjTrsE — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 21, 2025

The three northeastern states achieved full statehood on January 21, 1972, following the enactment of the North Eastern Region (Reorganisation) Act, 1971. This historic event reshaped the political landscape of the Northeast, granting greater autonomy and recognition to the unique identities of these regions.



Manipur



Before India’s independence in 1947, Manipur’s Maharaja Bodhachandra Singh signed the Instrument of Accession with the Indian government, ensuring the state's internal autonomy. In June 1948, Manipur held its first elections based on universal adult franchise, becoming the first Indian territory to do so. However, under pressure from the Indian government, the Maharaja signed the Merger Agreement in September 1949, integrating Manipur into India, despite opposition from the state’s elected Legislative Assembly.

Tripura



Tripura, a princely state before its merger with India, officially joined the Union on November 15, 1949. The merger was facilitated by Queen Kanchan Prabha, who assumed regency following the death of King Bir Bikram and during the minority of her son, Kirri Bikram Manikya. Her leadership played a pivotal role in unifying Tripura with India.

Meghalaya



The rulers of the Garo and Khasi regions acceded to India in 1947, and Meghalaya emerged as an autonomous state within Assam on April 2, 1970, comprising the United Khasi-Jaintia Hills and Garo Hills districts. Two years later, in 1972, Meghalaya attained full statehood, along with Manipur and Tripura, under the North Eastern Region (Reorganisation) Act.

The Foundation Day commemorates the states' journey toward greater autonomy and progress while celebrating their rich cultural heritage and contributions to the nation. As the Northeast continues to flourish, the people of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Manipur remain integral to India's diversity and unity.