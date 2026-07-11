Assam CM extends greetings to Tiwa community on Wanchuwa Festival

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 11 extended his greetings to the people of the state, especially the Tiwa community, on the occasion of the Wanchuwa Festival, a significant post-harvest celebration that reflects the rich cultural heritage of the indigenous Tiwa people.

In his message, the Chief Minister described Wanchuwa as a celebration of a bountiful harvest, community bonding and gratitude towards nature, highlighting its importance in preserving Assam's diverse tribal traditions.

"Heartiest greetings to everyone, especially my brothers and sisters of the Tiwa community, on the occasion of Wanchuwa Festival. A beautiful reflection of our region's rich heritage, Wanchuwa is a celebration of a bountiful harvest, community bonding and gratitude to nature," Sarma said.

Traditionally observed by the Tiwa (Lalung) community, particularly in parts of Karbi Anglong, Wanchuwa is celebrated every five to six years between June and August. The festival features traditional music, dance, ceremonial rice-pounding rituals and the preparation of wanrusa, a steamed rice cake offered to community deities as a symbol of thanksgiving and prosperity.

The Chief Minister said the state government, through the Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture Department, remains committed to preserving and promoting the unique customs, traditions and cultural legacy of Assam's indigenous communities.