Assam CM extends Rs 5 crore aid to Himachal Pradesh flood relief efforts

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced financial assistance of Rs 5 crore to support Himachal Pradesh in its ongoing flood relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Taking to social media, the Chief Minister on September 7 expressed solidarity with the flood-ravaged hill state, writing: “The devastating floods in Himachal Pradesh have caused immense loss of lives and property... On behalf of the people of Assam, we are contributing ₹5 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Himachal Pradesh to support relief and rehabilitation efforts.”

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) of the Department of Revenue-DM Cell, Government of Himachal Pradesh, the monsoon season has so far claimed 350 lives and inflicted widespread destruction across the state. Landslides, flash floods, and house collapses have wreaked havoc, leaving several families displaced.

The SEOC further reported that schools and institutions in many affected districts remain closed, while power and water supplies continue to be severely disrupted. The cumulative damage caused by the ongoing monsoon disaster is estimated at Rs 3,523 crore, making it one of the worst crises Himachal Pradesh has faced in recent years.