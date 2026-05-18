Assam CM felicitates boxer Lovlina Borgohain on Asian and Commonwealth Games qualification

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma felicitated ace boxer Lovlina Borgohain at the Chief Minister’s Office after she qualified for the prestigious Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

Sharing the update, the Chief Minister described Lovlina as “Assam’s pride” and congratulated her on the achievement while extending his best wishes for her upcoming tournaments.

“I congratulated her on the qualification for the prestigious Asian Games and wished her the best for all her upcoming tournaments,” Sarma said.

Lovlina Borgohain, an Olympic medallist and one of India’s leading boxers, continues to bring laurels to Assam and the country through her performances on the international stage.