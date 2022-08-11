Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma felicitated Assam’s daughter and Commonwealth Games gold medalist cateogry in the Women’s Lawn Bowls Nayanmoni Saikia with an Assamese Jaapi, a sorai, and a phulam gamusa.

Lauding her indomitable spirit that led to her bringing glory and pride to the nation and the state, Assam Chief Minister assured Nayanmoni of all assistance and co-operation from the government on her endevour to reach greater heights in sports.

Accompanied by her husband Bhaskar Jyoti Gohain and daughter Tanaya, Nayanmoni Saikia engaged in a conversation with the Chief Minister ranging from her initial interest in lawn bowls to her experience at Birmingham.

Nayanmoni was also accompanied by Mridul Borgohain, who was a member of the Indian men’s lawn bowls team for the Commonwealth Games.

Nayanmoni Saikia brought laurels to the nation as well as to her home state Assam in particular, after the Indian Women’s Lawn Bowls team won a historic Gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022 held in Birmingham.

The four-member women’s team comprised of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third), and Rupa Rani Tirkey (Skip). The team beat South Africa 17-10 in the final to claim a historic gold at the tournament.

Hailing from a middle-class family, Nayanmoni Saikia was passionate about sports since her childhood. She began her career in weightlifting in 2008 but after an injury, she chose to pick up Lawn Bowls as this sport was the game without injuries. With time she picked up the sport and soon became the key player in the national team.

Nayanmoni has represented the country in the 2014 Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow. She participated in the women’s singles and women’s triples lawn bowls championships and was ranked in 3rd pool in both events. She is currently working as a constable in the forest department of Assam.