Assam CM felicitates first Assamese Mount Everest summiteer Rupamani Garh, assures Assam Police job

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 26 felicitated Rupamani Garh, the first Assamese mountaineer to scale Mount Everest, recognising her historic achievement and contribution to adventure sports in the state.

At a special felicitation ceremony, the Chief Minister honoured Garh with a phulam gamosa, a bouquet, a traditional xorai, and presented her with a Rs 10 lakh cheque in recognition of her remarkable feat.

In a significant announcement, Sarma also assured a job in the Assam Police for Rupamani Garh, acknowledging her extraordinary achievement and perseverance. The assurance is aimed at recognising her contribution to bringing laurels to Assam and encouraging young people to pursue excellence in adventure sports.

Congratulating the mountaineer, the Chief Minister described her successful ascent of the world's highest peak as a landmark moment for Assam. He said Garh's determination, resilience and unwavering spirit have brought immense pride to the state and would inspire countless young aspirants to dream big and overcome challenges.

Rupamani Garh scripted history by becoming the first Assamese mountaineer to conquer Mount Everest, one of the world's most challenging expeditions. Her achievement has been widely celebrated across the state, with leaders and citizens hailing it as a milestone for Assam's sporting and adventure community.