Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched criminal defamation proceedings against a senior Congress leader who accused him of investing in foreign businesses, marking a significant escalation in political tensions in the northeastern state.

The case, filed in Guwahati's Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, targets Manoj Chauhan, Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and the party's Co-Incharge of Assam, following allegations made during a February 11 press conference.

Chauhan had claimed that "Sarma had invested money in shopping malls and hotel businesses in Dubai and Singapore" - allegations the Chief Minister's office has dismissed as "unfounded and unsubstantiated."

The court has registered the case under CR 78/2025 and issued a pre-cognizance notice to Chauhan, requiring him to appear before the court on March 17. The Chief Minister is also pursuing a separate civil defamation suit against the Congress leader.

This legal action comes amid growing political confrontations between the ruling party and the opposition in Assam, with both sides trading increasingly serious allegations.

The matter is being heard in Kamrup Metro district, with the Chief Minister's office making it clear they intend to pursue both criminal and civil remedies against what they view as damaging false statements.