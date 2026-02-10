Assam CM files Rs 500 crore defamation suit against Congress leaders over ‘malicious’ allegations

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 10 announced that he has initiated defamation proceedings seeking Rs 500 crore in damages against senior Congress leaders Jitendra Singh, Bhupesh Baghel and Gaurav Gogoi, accusing them of making “false, malicious and defamatory” allegations against him during a press conference earlier in the day.

In a public statement, Sarma said he has decided to pursue both civil and criminal defamation cases, asserting that the allegations were not only baseless but also deliberately aimed at damaging his personal and political reputation. He said the legal action would formally begin on February 9, 2026.

“Today, I have filed a defamation case seeking Rs 500 crore in damages against Congress leaders Jitendra Singh, Bhupesh Baghel and Gaurav Gogoi for making false, malicious and defamatory allegations against me through a press conference,” the Chief Minister said. He added that the statements made by the Congress leaders crossed all limits of political discourse and warranted a strong legal response.

Sarma further stated that, apart from the three leaders named in the civil suit, he is also initiating criminal defamation proceedings against Congress leaders Debabrata Saikia and others associated with the press conference. According to him, the remarks were made with the clear intention of misleading the public and tarnishing his image ahead of crucial political developments.



Today, I have filed a defamation case seeking ₹500 crore in damages against Congress leaders Jitendra Singh, Bhupesh Baghel and Gaurav Gogoi for making false, malicious and defamatory allegations against me through a press conference. https://t.co/a9iLcghHiR — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 10, 2026

The Chief Minister maintained that he has always been open to political criticism but would not tolerate what he described as a coordinated campaign of lies and character assassination. He said the Congress leaders would now have to substantiate their claims before a court of law.

The Congress party, which has been aggressively targeting Sarma in recent weeks, is yet to issue an official response to the defamation suit. However, party leaders have consistently defended their statements as part of legitimate political scrutiny.

The legal move is expected to further escalate tensions between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in Assam, with the political temperature already rising as parties position themselves ahead of upcoming electoral battles.