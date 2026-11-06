The Brahmaputra Sailing Expedition – MENU 2026 culminated with a grand flag-in ceremony at Pandu Port in Guwahati on November 6, with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma formally flagging in the expedition.

Conducted under the aegis of the NCC Directorate, North Eastern Region (NER), Shillong, the expedition was organised as part of the Most Enterprising Naval Unit (MENU 2026) initiative to promote adventure, teamwork, discipline, leadership and patriotism among the youth.

The expedition was flagged off from Biswanath Ghat in Biswanath Chariali on October 28. A total of 100 Senior Division and Senior Wing Naval NCC cadets from the 48 and 49 Assam Naval Units participated in the 10-day expedition, covering approximately 248 kilometres along the Brahmaputra.

The route passed through six districts — Biswanath, Sonitpur, Nagaon, Darrang, Morigaon and Kamrup Metropolitan — before reaching Pandu Port.

The expedition also commemorated the valour and leadership of legendary Ahom general Bir Lachit Borphukan, while highlighting Assam’s cultural and riverine heritage.

Along the route, the cadets participated in community engagement initiatives, including cleanliness drives, awareness campaigns and anti-drug awareness programmes. Street plays and cultural performances highlighting the life and legacy of Lachit Borphukan were also organised at various halts.

The cadets had undergone intensive preparatory training in sailing, navigation, seamanship, river safety, survival techniques and rescue procedures before undertaking the expedition.

The flag-in ceremony acknowledged the efforts of the participating cadets and the support of the Assam government, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Inland Water Transport authorities and other agencies involved in the expedition.