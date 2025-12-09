Assam CM grants government job, Rs 10 lakh to World Cup-winning blind cricketer Simu Das

A significant boost for disability inclusion in Indian sport emerged this week as the Assam Government confirmed financial assistance and a forthcoming state job for blind cricketer Simu Das, marking one of the strongest official endorsements yet for a visually impaired woman athlete.

The state sanctioned Rs 10 lakh for Das, a B1-category player who was part of the Indian squad that won the inaugural Blind Women’s T20 World Cup. The gesture is being viewed as a major institutional step toward recognising achievements in blind cricket, an area that has historically received limited public support and visibility.

Das’s rise has been shaped by years of hardship. Born fully blind and raised in severe financial distress, she grew up without stable housing and carried additional family responsibilities, including care for a brother with multiple disabilities. Despite these challenges, she pursued education and training through programmes run by the Cricket Association for the Blind in India and Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, eventually earning her place on the national team.

Her performance on the global stage, combined with her personal resilience, has turned her into a prominent figure in India’s blind sports movement. Officials and sporting bodies have described the Assam Government’s backing as a moment that could shift the landscape for disabled athletes, encouraging states to adopt stronger support systems for players who have traditionally remained on the margins of mainstream sport.

Stakeholders in blind cricket noted that the decision could set a precedent for long-term inclusion, improved funding pathways and broader recognition for women with disabilities competing at elite levels.