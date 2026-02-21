Assam CM greets Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on birthday

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, February 24, extended warm greetings to Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on the occasion of his 46th birthday.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister wrote:

“Warm greetings to His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on his birthday. Assam and Bhutan share a special bond rooted in history, culture and enduring goodwill. Our close cooperation in trade, connectivity, education and regional security continues to strengthen this unique partnership.

May His Majesty be blessed with good health and long life as he leads Bhutan to greater progress and happiness.”

Sarma highlighted the enduring ties between Assam and Bhutan and emphasised that cooperation in key sectors has further strengthened the relationship between the two sides.