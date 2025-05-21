On the occasion of International Tea Day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended heartfelt greetings to the state’s tea garden community and acknowledged their invaluable contribution to Assam’s culture, economy, and heritage over the past two centuries.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister said, “On #InternationalTeaDay, I extend my best wishes to our tea garden community.” He highlighted the deep-rooted role of tea tribes in shaping the identity of Assam, stating, “The tea tribes are an intrinsic part of Assam's society and have enriched our culture over the last 200 years. Our Government has taken a host of steps to empower and uplift them in the last four years.”

In a separate post, Sarma underscored the historical and economic significance of Assam’s tea industry and announced a major welfare measure for tea garden workers.

“Celebrating 200 years of Assam Tea and as a mark of recognition for its efforts, our Government will provide Rs 5,000 as one-time aid to over 7 lakh tea garden workers,” he announced.

Additionally, the Chief Minister shared a short video detailing several welfare initiatives for the community. These include the establishment of model schools, deployment of mobile medical units, and provision of wage compensation for pregnant tea garden workers — all part of the government’s broader vision to improve the living standards and well-being of this vital workforce.