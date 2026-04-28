Assam CM hails HS results, urges students to aim higher

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 28 congratulated students who successfully cleared the Higher Secondary (HS) examinations, describing their achievement as an important milestone in their academic journey.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister praised the students for their hard work and dedication. “Congratulations to all my young friends who have cleared the HS exam this year with flying colours. It is the blessings of your parents and teachers, coupled with your hard work and sincerity, which have led to your success,” he said.

Sarma described the results as just the beginning of a larger journey, encouraging students to aim higher. He noted that both India and Assam offer vast opportunities across multiple fields for young people to pursue their dreams.

Calling the achievement a “stepping stone,” he urged students to remain focused and continue striving for excellence in the years ahead.

The Chief Minister also extended words of encouragement to those who could not meet their expectations in the examination. He advised them not to lose heart, but instead reflect on their performance, prepare better, and come back stronger.

“Do not lose heart. Reflect on the results, prepare well and ace it the next time. My blessings and best wishes to everyone,” he added.