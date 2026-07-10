Assam CM hails Rs 3 crore Yaba seizure in Sribhumi, praises Police's anti-drug crackdown

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 10 lauded the Sribhumi Police for seizing 30,000 Yaba tablets valued at approximately Rs 3 crore and arresting three accused in a major anti-drug operation.

Sharing the development on X, the Chief Minister praised the Assam Police for intercepting the narcotics consignment before it reached its intended destination.

"Every shipment has a destination, this one was the police station," Sarma wrote, congratulating the Sribhumi Police for the successful operation.

The Chief Minister said the seizure reflects the Assam Police's continued commitment to dismantling drug trafficking networks and reaffirmed the state government's resolve to intensify its campaign against the narcotics trade under its #AssamAgainstDrugs initiative.

Police have launched a detailed investigation to trace the source and intended recipients of the seized Yaba tablets, while efforts are underway to identify others linked to the trafficking network.