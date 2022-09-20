Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 20 handed over the cheques of Rs 1 lakh to 308 flood-affected families who lost their homes following the floods this year across the state.

The event was organised at Tezpur in Assam’s Sonitpur district.

Taking to the micro-blogging site twitter, the CM wrote, “Also handed over cheques of Rs 1 lakh to 308 families who lost their homes to floods this year. 6 lakh new beneficiaries will be covered under Orunodoi & ration cards will be issued to 10 lakh new families. Ration card holders will get Medical insurance up to Rs 5 lakh/year.”

Also handed over cheques of ₹1 lakh to 308 families who lost their homes to floods this year.



6 lakh new beneficiaries will be covered under Orunodoi & ration cards will be issued to 10 lakh new families. Ration card holders will get Medical insurance up to ₹5 lakh/year. pic.twitter.com/dSevOpssho — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 20, 2022

The Chief Minister also distributed sanction letters for one-time assistance of Rs 25,000 to the widows in the state.

The distribution of sanction letters were provided under the Indira Miri Universal Widow Pension 2021-22. All woman beneficiaries aged 18 to 45 years whose husbands expired on or after April 1, 2019 received the one-time assistance.

“Distributed sanction letters for one-time assistance of Rs 25,000 to woman beneficiaries aged 18-45 years whose husbands expired on or after 1 April 2019 under Indira Miri Universal Widow Pension Scheme. This is in addition to the monthly pension disbursed under the scheme,” he tweeted.

Distributed sanction letters for one-time assistance of ₹25,000 to woman beneficiaries aged 18-45 years whose husbands expired on or after 1 April 2019 under Indira Miri Universal Widow Pension Scheme.



This is in addition to the monthly pension disbursed under the scheme. pic.twitter.com/B0niS3KHK8 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 20, 2022

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid homage to Swahid Kanaklata Barua on her death anniversary at her samadhisthal at Gohpur, Biswanath.

Swahid Kanaklata Barua, who bravely faced the bullets from British forces on this day in 1942, continues to inspire generations with patriotic zeal.

Taking to twitter he wrote, "While going to hoist the tricolour at Gohpur police station, Swahid Mukunda Kakati fell to British bullets on this day in 1942.

Paid homage to the freedom martyr at his samadhisthal at Gohpur, Biswanath."