Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attended a public event marking the resumption of the Khagorijan oilfield of Oil India Limited at Rohmoria in Dibrugarh district today.

CM Sarma handed over Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of 3 Rohmoria boat accident victims.

"Government of Assam will sanction additional Rs 16.13 crore to complete the construction of the entire embankment at Rohmoria, of which 80% work is complete. Directed WR Dept to ensure quality work using advanced technology." - CM said addressing the gathering in the function held at Rohmoria Higher Secondary School field today.



Addressing the event, CM Sarma said, "4 wells were drilled after oil was discovered in the area in Nov 1998 and production started in December 2004, including Khagorijan located 1.8 km from the Brahmaputra."

"But, operations were suspended in Nov. 2007 due to administrative & environmental issues," he further added.

CM also laid the foundation stone for SDRF schemes for restoration of flood damage worth Rs 7.50 crore from Liting Gaon to Rohmoria Gaon & for SOPD schemes worth Rs 8.50 crore from HS School to Baratichuk.