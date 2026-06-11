Assam CM highlights agri-infrastructure push under Mukhya Mantri Utkarsh Yojana

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 11 highlighted the state's efforts to strengthen agricultural value chains through the implementation of the Mukhya Mantri Utkarsh Yojana, stating that the future of Assam's agriculture lies in creating greater value for farmers and rural communities.

Sharing the update on X, the Chief Minister said modern processing and agri-infrastructure projects are taking shape across the state, opening new opportunities for farmers, entrepreneurs and rural stakeholders.

Under the scheme, several key projects are being developed in different districts. These include a pineapple processing unit in Lakhimpur, a modern rice mill in Morigaon, a high-tech mushroom spawn production unit in Tinsukia and an advanced spice processing unit in Kamrup.

According to Sarma, the initiative is aimed at modernising agricultural infrastructure, improving value addition and strengthening market linkages for farmers.

“The future of Assam's agriculture lies in creating more value,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the projects are expected to enhance rural livelihoods and encourage entrepreneurship in the agriculture sector.

The Mukhya Mantri Utkarsh Yojana forms part of the state government's broader strategy to modernise agriculture, promote food processing and generate employment opportunities through infrastructure-driven growth in rural Assam.