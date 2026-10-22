Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has highlighted the state government’s pension processing system through FinAssam in a post on X, stating that the process begins 12 months before an employee’s retirement.

According to the information shared by the Chief Minister, the system aims to reduce paperwork and make pension processing more convenient through digital verification and timely issuance of Pension Payment Orders (PPOs).

Under the system, employees are not required to submit manual applications or transport physical service registers to Guwahati. District-Level Standing Committees verify service records and pay fixations locally and issue digital Service Verification Certificates.

FinAssam automatically creates retirement profiles 12 months before superannuation. More than 11,047 employees have already been onboarded automatically, while over 3,970 employees have received their PPOs before their final day at work, according to the information shared.

The system also uses NICDSign 3.0 to authenticate pension proposals, with secure QR codes and documents made available through DigiLocker.

The initiative is aimed at making pension processing more automated, paperless and efficient for employees approaching retirement in 2026–27.