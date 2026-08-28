Assam CM highlights financial support for Agri-entrepreneurs, FPOs

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a post on X, highlighted the financial support available to agri-entrepreneurs and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) and the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme.

Under the AIF, eligible beneficiaries can avail low-interest loans of up to Rs 2 crore, along with a 3% interest subvention. The PMFME scheme offers 35% capital subsidy, with assistance of up to Rs 10 lakh for individual enterprises and up to Rs 3 crore for common infrastructure.

The Chief Minister urged eligible entrepreneurs and organisations to utilise the opportunity to expand their businesses and strengthen food-processing and agricultural infrastructure.