Assam CM highlights northeast’s role in India’s growth at ICC Global Business Summit

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the Northeast’s potential to contribute significantly to India’s development while speaking at the ICC Global Business Summit 2026.

Speaking about the summit, Sarma described the event as a valuable platform that provided the Northeast with an opportunity to present its development potential before a wider business audience.

Sarma said the region has a major role to play in India’s growth and noted that development of the Northeast could provide a strong boost to the country’s overall economic progress.

He also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s continued focus on the Northeast and said platforms such as the ICC Global Business Summit provide an opportunity to speak about the region and its potential.

Sarma described the summit as a successful platform and extended an invitation to people and businesses to explore opportunities in Northeast India.