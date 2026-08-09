Assam CM highlights record profits, production milestones by Oil India and NRL

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has highlighted record financial and operational milestones achieved by Oil India Limited (OIL) and Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), describing the performance as a matter of pride for Assam and a significant contribution to India’s energy security.

In a post on X, Sarma said OIL recorded its “highest-ever quarterly Standalone Profit After Tax” of Rs 2,870 crore, marking a 2.5-fold year-on-year increase. The growth was driven by an 11 per cent rise in crude oil production and strong price realisation, he said.

OIL’s consolidated PAT stood at Rs 4,027 crore, representing 97 per cent year-on-year growth, while crude oil production reached 0.950 million metric tonnes. The company also recorded its highest-ever daily crude oil production of 10,921 tonnes, equivalent to 84,109 barrels.

Sarma also highlighted OIL’s exploration activities in the Andaman Basin and the achievement of its highest-ever horizontal displacement of 3,116 metres in an onshore well in Assam.

Meanwhile, NRL recorded a 167 per cent year-on-year increase in profit after tax, reaching Rs 1,305 crore. The refinery also achieved a gross refining margin of $35.95 per barrel and a distillate yield of 87.58 per cent.

The Chief Minister congratulated the OIL team for the milestones, saying the achievements strengthen Assam’s role in India’s energy sector and contribute to the country’s energy security.