Assam CM highlights state's tiger conservation success on International Tiger Day

Marking International Tiger Day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 29 highlighted the state's achievements in tiger conservation, stating that Assam has emerged as a leading model for habitat management and wildlife protection through sustained conservation efforts.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said India's tiger conservation strategy has been a remarkable success, with Assam playing a significant role through rigorous anti-poaching measures, preservation of wildlife corridors and technology-driven surveillance.

Sarma noted that the state's wild tiger population has shown steady growth over the past few years and described the transformation of Nameri Tiger Reserve as one of the most significant conservation milestones. According to him, the reserve has witnessed a four-fold increase in its tiger population, with the number rising from three to 12.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the role of Kaziranga, Manas, Orang, and Nameri Tiger Reserves in providing secure habitats for the Royal Bengal Tiger.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to wildlife conservation, Sarma called for continued collective efforts to protect the apex predator and preserve the ecological balance of the region.