On the eve of Bakrid, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged Muslims of the state to not hurt religious sentiments of other communities on the occasion of Bakrid. Qurbani is the ritual sacrifice done for Eid.

“When we pray to God or Allah or when we offer all our respects to them, we should remember that our neighbours should also feel involved in the joy. If our neighbours feel hurt, and if I pray to God or Allah, my prayers can never be answered,” he said, before adding: Do not sacrifice such animals that can hurt the sentiments of others.”

Addressing media at Dibrugarh today, Biswa Sarma said: “I would like to request revellers not to sacrifice some animals in areas where people of other faiths stay as it might hurt sentiments,” adding that people can perform all other rituals without any hitch.

“I have told the police not to run after anyone. But I have complete faith that people will heed this appeal,” Biswa Sarma added.

He further went on to add that in areas where people of non-Muslim faiths do not stay, animal sacrifices of any kind can be made as the state’s cow protection bills’ restrictions do not extend to such areas.

The law prohibits the sale and purchase of beef and beef products in areas “predominantly inhabited by Hindu, Jain, Sikh and other non-beef eating communities”

Sarma’s appeal comes days after the state government asked Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of police of each district urging them to enforce rules recommended by the Centre’s Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

The Animal Welfare Board of India in a communique pointed out that as per Rule 3 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Rules, 2003, “no person shall slaughter any animal within a municipal area except in a slaughter house recognized or licensed by the concerned authority.”

“Camels cannot be slaughtered at all. Also, wherever the cow slaughter prohibition Act is in force, slaughtering of cows should not be allowed at all,” added the communique.

The Ministry further stated that pregnant animals, those that have offspring younger than 3 months, are younger than 3 months, or have not been declared fit by a veterinary doctor, shall not be cleared for slaughter.