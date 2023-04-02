Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accepted an invitation from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for a cup of tea and breakfast, but with a condition that he will visit places of his own choosing. In a strongly-worded speech, Sarma warned Kejriwal to speak like a politician and not like a coward. He also accused the Delhi CM of damaging his own reputation with his statements.

Sarma also took the opportunity to highlight the beauty of Assam, claiming that his state is like heaven, with fresh and natural surroundings. He warned Kejriwal not to lie in the land of Maa Kamakhya and challenged him to write a letter in response to his own demands within 10 days.

The Assam CM also took aim at Kejriwal's previous comments about slums in Delhi, saying that the people of Assam live in heaven compared to those living in Delhi's slums.

Kejriwal, who was accompanied by Bhagwant Mann, the chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, had earlier addressed a gathering of party workers in Guwahati. He had invited Sarma to Delhi for a ride and a cup of tea.

However, Kejriwal's comments did not sit well with Sarma, who warned the Delhi CM not to speak against him like a coward in the Assembly. The Assam CM also took a tough stand against Kejriwal's party, threatening to file a defamation case against him if the Delhi CM dared to call him corrupt during his scheduled visit to the state.