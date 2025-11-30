Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Bollywood obsession

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma seems to have discovered an unexpected stage for his creativity, his social media handle.

Known for his decisive administrative style and strong stance on law and order, the Chief Minister is now just as celebrated for something far more entertaining: a thriving Bollywood alter ego that surfaces every few days with impeccable timing.

From eviction drives to anti-drug crackdowns and border policing, Sarma has mastered the art of turning serious governance updates into filmy moments, blending punchlines, nostalgia, and drama in a way that leaves the internet alternately amused, bewildered, and thoroughly entertained.

His latest cinematic flourish appeared during the major eviction drive at Lutumari Reserve Forest.

While sharing updates, he dropped a dialogue straight out of a revenge-thriller: “Bamboo ka, Hollong ka, Simul ka ~ Sabka badla lega tera JCB!”

He described how JCBs charged in “like they had a personal grudge,” flattening 1,441 illegal structures in one sweeping operation, before returning the next morning to finish off “the last 13 houses and betel-nut orchards.”

The line instantly evoked the cult dialogue from Gangs of Wasseypur 2—Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Faizal Khan vowing: “Baap ka, dada ka, bhai ka—sabka badla lega re tera Faizal.”

Sarma’s version was equal parts witty and pointed.

But he didn’t stop there. In praising a midnight operation by Bongaigaon Police, Sarma dialled up the drama again: “So clean even Singham would pause the background music.”

He detailed how officers pushed back 11 illegal entrants before 12:30 am with “no villain entry, no 12-minute monologue, not even a flying jeep,” before concluding with: “Assam Police = Karan Arjun + Rohit Shetty Universe. Hence proved!”

The Chief Minister’s Bollywood adventures don’t end with revenge sagas and cop dramas.

In a youth-related announcement, he tapped into Govinda’s chaotic charm, writing: “Babu Asoni is coming… Get ready to go full Raja Babu mode!”

And for those who’ve followed his social media for long, this isn’t new. Sarma has often referenced Shah Rukh Khan’s films—sometimes slipping in background music, other times borrowing SRK-style dialogues—adding a layer of theatrical flair to otherwise matter-of-fact updates.

For a leader typically perceived as brisk, assertive, and politically sharp, this Bollywood-inspired public persona has come as a surprising and oddly refreshing twist. His posts have transformed governance into a blend of policy and performance, part administrative briefing, part cinematic entertainment.

Whether this filmy streak is a strategic communication tool or simply the Chief Minister having fun with digital storytelling, one thing is certain: Assam’s political narrative has rarely been this dramatic, this humorous, or this uniquely Himanta Biswa Sarma.