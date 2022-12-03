Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 3 chaired a meeting on Assam Agitation Welfare Trust at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.

In the meeting, it was decided that Assam Government will provide a fund of Rs 5 crores to the Assam Agitation Welfare Trust. An additional amount of Rs 5 crores will also be given to the trust.

With the additional 5 crores , the trust will will have Rs 10 crores at its disposal.

The whole amount will be used to assist families of martyrs and victims of Assam Agitation through Government welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister also discussed a plan of action to strengthen Assam Agitation Welfare Trust and directed the Assam Accord Implementation Department to make an online database of those who were hit by bullets or were seriously injured during their participation in Assam Agitation.



Minister of Assam Accord Implementation Department Atul Bora, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, All Assam Students Union Chief Advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjee, AASU Chairman Dipanka Nath, Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Samir Kumar Sinha, along with Chandrakanta Talukdar in his capacity as representative of the Assam Agitation affected families took part in the meeting.



Earlier on December 2 , Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received an interim report of the commission for review and assessment of problems of Satra land at a ceremony held at the Chief Minister's Secretariat at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati. The 3-member commission, with Amguri Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Pradeep Hazarika as its Chairman and MLAs Rupak Sarma and Mrinal Saikia as members, was formed as per a Cabinet resolution last year.