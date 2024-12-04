The Assam government is preparing for a cabinet expansion following growing calls to address the strain on current ministers and improve regional representation. With several ministers managing multiple portfolios, the move aims to streamline governance ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

At present, the Assam cabinet comprises 15 members, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, despite having the capacity for 18 members. This leaves three vacant positions open for appointments.

A key point of contention has been the lack of representation from Barak Valley since the resignation of former minister Parimal Suklabaidya, who vacated his position after being elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year. His absence has left the region without a voice in the state cabinet, prompting demands for inclusivity.

Chief Minister Sarma’s announcement of the impending expansion has fueled speculation about new appointments, with political observers expecting at least one representative from Barak Valley to restore balance in the cabinet. The reshuffle is being viewed as a strategic move to ensure effective administration while addressing regional aspirations in the run-up to the assembly polls.

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