Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma delivered a spirited address at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha National Executive Meeting, held at the state BJP headquarters in Guwahati. CM Sarma extended a warm welcome to the attendees, emphasizing the significance of Assam's spiritual heritage, the devotion to Maa Kamakhya, and the path to a prosperous future.

CM Sarma began by stating, "Assam is the land of Maa Kamakhya. When you arrived here, I had asked everyone to take time out and visit the shrine of Maa and seek her blessings. I hope everyone visited the temple. We are blessed to draw strength from Maa Kamakhya, and the land will continue to prosper with her grace."

In a significant announcement, CM Sarma shared plans for the future, saying, "When you come again in two years, you will find a Kamakhya Corridor here as well," drawing parallels with other major pilgrimage sites.

Shifting his focus to the recent G20 Summit, CM Sarma credited its success to the dedication and groundwork laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He hailed the Prime Minister's efforts in uniting the nation and emphasizing the name 'Bharat' to strengthen the country's identity.

Regarding the ongoing controversy surrounding the nation's identity, CM Sarma remarked, "The country has become Bharat. After 75 years, the country has finally embraced this identity. The Prime Minister has made everyone realize that we are all Bharatiya. Around 500 years ago, Mahapurush Srimanta Shankardeva had termed the nation as Bharat. Bharat is great."

Taking a swipe at the Congress party, CM Sarma criticized their choice of the name 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (Unite India) for their rally, only to refer to themselves as INDIA. He urged Rahul Gandhi to give up the 'Gandhi' surname during his speech.

CM Sarma also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a Vishwaguru (World Teacher) and emphasized the nation's prosperity under his leadership. He called upon every Indian to work towards ensuring Modi's third term as Prime Minister.

The Chief Minister addressed the issue of child marriage, revealing that over 5,000 individuals have been arrested in connection with complaints related to child marriage. He pledged to intensify operations in this regard after the G20 Summit.

CM Sarma highlighted the BJP government's commitment to the welfare of the Muslim community, stating that they have achieved more for Muslims than the Congress during their years in power.