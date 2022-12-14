Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 14 announced 2.0 where around 10.54 lakh new beneficiaries will be added to the existing 27.5 lakh.

The Assam CM also said that an amount worth Rs 345 crore will be utilized as approved for the scheme. Besides this, an amount of Rs 1250 will be added to the accounts of Orundodoi beneficiaries on the 10th day of every month.

Key highlights of Orunodoi 2.0:

1) New addition of 10.54 lakh new beneficiaries taking the total number of beneficiaries under this scheme to 27.5 since its inception.

2) Rs 345 crore will be the total outlay for Orunodoi 2.0 with the total yearly outlay confirmed to be at Rs 4,142 crore

3) Rs 1250 to be added into the accounts of Orunodoi beneficiaries the 10th day every month.

4) Addition of Dibyangjan and Transgender under Orunodoi

5) All beneficiaries of Deen Dayal Dibyangjan Pension Scheme and Indira Miri Universal Widow Pension Scheme to be subsumed under Orunodoi from April 1, 2023

5) Households having member, who is dwarf or ailing from Cerebral palsy/Thalassaemia/Hemophilia/Leprosy/Autism spectrum disorder to be also included

6) Focus: One family, one scheme

7) Discretionary Quota: State – 25,000, District – 1.26 lacs in the district

Targeted beneficiaries of Orunodoi 2.0

Target beneficiaries above 18 years of age: female, transgender, dibyangjan (include male as well), all the existing beneficiaries of Deen Dayal Divyangjan Pension Scheme and Indira Miri Universal Widow Pension Scheme.

Inclusion criteria under Orunodoi 2.0

All three following criteria need to be met by the eligible applicant:

1) Should be a permanent resident of Assam, and

2) Should be presently residing in Assam, and

3) Any one of the following:

a) Composite household income should be less than Rs 2,00,000 per annum or

b) Household having any member who is dwarf or ailing from Cerebral Palsy/Thalassaemia/Hemophilia/Leprosy/Autism spectrum disorder or

c) Existing beneficiary of Deen Dayal Divyangjan Pension Scheme and Indira Miri Universal Widow Pension Scheme

Exclusion criteria under Orunodoi 2.0

Applicant for the scheme will be considered ineligible if any of the following exclusion criteria is observed:

1) Former and current Members of Parliament (MPs) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLAs)

2) Current Members of Panchayati Raj Institution, Urban Local bodies and Autonomous Councils /VDCs (in Sixth Scheduled Districts).

3) Household with any member serving or having served as an employee and/or officer in any Government ministry, department or office and its field unit or any Central or State Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) or Autonomous Bodies under the Government or local government bodies or Cooperative societies partially/fully funded by Government in a regular position.

4) Doctors, engineers, lawyers, chartered accountants, architects, advocates and registered government contractors

5) Households having any individual who paid income tax in the previous Assessment year.

6) Farmer families which own more than 15 Bighas of agricultural land or/and 1 bigha or more residential land in a rural area.

7) Households owning 1.5 kathas or more land in Kamrup Metro or 3 Kathas or more in any other urban area or any individual or commercial anywhere

8) Household having Motorised four-wheeler (including tractor)

9) Households having any government pensioner

10) Household owning air conditioner

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