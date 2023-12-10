Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today said that government has begun work to detect the names which have been fraudulently entered into the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list.

Addressing a function in Guwahati on the occasion of Swahid Divas, CM Sarma said that the government is once again revisiting the NRC rolls and is going to detect the names that have been fraudulently entered into the same. He said here that the government considers the security of the Assamese nation as paramount and nothing else.

"Officials who work in the Assam government, if they paralyse the NRC process just for the sake of a few pots of curd and local chicken, then the nation cannot stand on its feet. We will make another attempt in this regard. All those who fraudulently entered their names in the NRC list, they need to be careful. Because this government does not regard any arrangement as final. It considers only one thing as final, and that is the security of the Assamese nation. Our government has begun work to identify all those people who fraudulently entered their names in the NRC list," said CM Sarma.

The Assam CM further said that government officials have been hand in gloves in facilitating the entry and settlement of illegal foreigners in the state. He particularly talked of how officials of the revenue and forest department have not been honest with their work, and this has in turn led to loss of Assam's lands to foreigners.

"It is unfortunate that I have seen several Assamese people working in the government work against the interests of the Assamese people. I have seen activities done by official of the revenue department which have weakened our nation. When foreigners encroach upon our forest areas, official in the forest department file a complaint in the police and finish off their duty to remain on the right side of the law. But they should always think that they should act when the first batch of encroachers arrive under their watch. Major arrangements like those in Gorukhuti, Batadrawa and Kaziranga have to be taken when there are huge settlements of 15,000 to 20,000. But when just a few encroachers arrive, then no major arrangement is needed," said the Assam CM.

Here, Chief Minsiter Himanta Biswa Sarma sent out a warning to all government officials not to facilitate any support to the foreigners which can harm Assam's future.

"Today some government officials, without any feeling of nationalism, have harmed our nation the most. I have been visiting government offices in Guwahati in the last few days, and I am stunned at how some officials have worked in tandem to grant ownership of land to foreigners. And the ones who are doing these are the bureaucrats and officials of Assam. Today I want to warn all those government officials that they can anything, but they cannot sell off Assam's future for the sake of a few pots of curd and local chicken," he said.

