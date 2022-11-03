Assam Medical College and Hospital is celebrating 75 glorious years of celebrations. On this occasion, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other state dignitaries attended the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Dibrugarh.

CM Sarma made an important announcement during the inauguration of the year-long celebrations of AMCH's Platinum Jubilee. The chief minister announced that the state government will provide Rs 300 crore for the medical college’s doctors’ and students’ residences.

Earlier in the day, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to commend the institute for its medical excellence and wrote, “A pioneer healthcare institution of our region, Assam Medical College & Hospital, Dibrugarh has set new benchmarks in medical excellence during its 75 years of existence. My warm greetings to staff, students & everyone associated with @AMCHDibrugarh on its #PlatinumJubilee.”

Union Minister Rameshwar Teli, Health Minister Keshav Mahanta, Cultural Minister Bimal Bora, Dr Dhrubajyoti Bora, Vice- Chancellor of Shrimanta Shankardev University of Health Sciences, MP Kamakhya Tasa, Pabitra Margherita, MLA Prashant Phukan, Taranga Gogoi, Binod Hazarika, Chakradhar Gogoi, DME Dr Anup Kr Barman, BCPL MD, Reep Hazarika, Dr Sanjib Kakaty, Principal, AMCH, Organising Secy Dr Mriganka Sekhar Chaliha and others dignitaries, thousands of alumni, students, emoloyees of AMCH are present on the occasion.

A commemorative postal stamp and a commemorative souvenir will be released on the occasion.