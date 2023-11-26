With the aim of turning Karbi Anglong into a tourist hotspot, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 26 announced the construction of a Lokhiman temple in Karbi Anglong's Dolamara area for a budget of Rs 5 crore.

Speaking at a public meeting at Lokhiman Ashram, Karbi Anglong, CM Sarma enumerated the various transformations brought in by the 700-year old Lokhimon faith founded by priest Lokhon Engti Hensek at Bapuram Tokbi village, Dolamara in Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

According to believers of Lokhimon faith, there are about 113 Lokhimon ativan (temples) with more than 60,000 believers. There are four ashrams. The first being at No 2 Dolamara, near Bapuram Tokbi villager, second is at Japralangso, third is at Kokila, Arunachal Pradesh and fourth is at Rongnagar, Bakulia. The Ashrams are called as Dovan Longri Anei.

CM Sarma praised the preaching and teachings of priest Lokhon Engti Hensek who apart from being a religious preacher was also a social reformer who advocated for equal rights for both men and women and preached the message of love and kindness toward fellow beings including animals and birds.

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