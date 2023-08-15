Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on the 77th Independence Day that the state government is determined to bring forth a robust legislation to abolish polygamy within its borders. The announcement was made during the Independence Day celebration at the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara, Guwahati.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sarma affirmed, "To put an end to the practice of polygamy in the state, our government has taken a significant step by deciding to introduce a stringent law in the near future. We established an expert committee led by Justice (Retd.) Rumi Phukan to formulate measures to eradicate polygamy."

Chief Minister Sarma further stated that his government's commitment to eliminate child marriage from the state by the year 2026. He noted the achievements of a previous state-wide operation against child marriage, which led to the arrest of nearly 4000 individuals involved in such practices.

"Our earlier large-scale crackdown against child marriage led to the apprehension of numerous offenders across the state. Building on this momentum, we are set to launch another intensive campaign against child marriage in Assam this September," Chief Minister Sarma emphasized.

The foundation for this transformative change was laid earlier when an expert committee was established to evaluate the legislative capacity of the State Legislature to enact a law against polygamy in Assam. The committee's comprehensive report was submitted to Chief Minister Sarma on August 6 this year, paving the way for decisive action.