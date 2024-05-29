A wild buffalo calf which was rescued as a newborn in January 2020 has been successfully released back into the wild. This is seen as a remarkable achievement for the wildlife conservation.

Initially, the calf was found by the officials from the Assam Forest Department and subsequently taken to the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) in Kaziranga for care and rehabilitation.

In order to guarantee the calf's development and well-being over the last four years and get it ready for its return to its native environment, the CWRC team has given it the care and assistance it needs. In the continuous efforts to rescue and rehabilitate wildlife in the area, this successful release represents a major turning point.

On Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma celebrated this victory—which was the result of years of hard effort by their team and the CWRC—by posting a video on his official "X" handle.

The buffalo's successful reintroduction into the wild serves as a reminder of the value of ongoing conservation work and the beneficial results that may be attained by careful recovery and rehabilitation operations.