Hitting out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 18, said that Arvind Kejriwal should focus on Punjab instead of Gujarat.

''I just want to advise Kejriwal to go to Punjab and focus on the state. The kind of politics they are doing will prove costly for the country. He should control Punjab first,'' he said while interacting with media persons.

Commenting on freebies provided by AAP, the Assam CM said they are giving bullets and bombs in Punjab in the name of freebies.

Earlier in the day, Sarma slammed the dynasty politics by Congress and said that Ayodhya's Ram mandir would not have been possible if Congress was in power.

"If Congress was in power would it be possible for a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya?... Please think Mughals left India but every time they (Congress) said Babri Majid-Ram Mandir," he said while attending an election rally in Gujarat's Anjar Town Hall.

"How can one compare a Mughal with Lord Ram, Congress used to say Ram Mandir-Babri Majid dispute, where is Lord Ram and where is this Mughal," he added.

Further, the Assam chief minister remarked that the country had to wait for a leader like Narendra Modi for this historic step.

Speaking on the Ram Mandir, the CM said that it is one of the vibrant temples which will be inaugurated in 2024, however, Congress claimed that the Narendra Modi-led government would never be able to achieve this.

Notably, the Election Commission on November 3 announced the date for the Gujarat assembly elections. The voting for the same will take place on December 1 and 5 while the counting of votes will take place on December 8.